19-year-old Vt. police officer killed in crash during chase

Jessica Ebbighausen, a 19-year-old officer with the Rutland Police Department, was killed in a crash with a man being chased after allegedly trying to break into a home, Vermont State Police said

A teenage police officer in Rutland, Vermont, was killed in a crash with a suspect officers were chasing Friday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say 19-year-old Jessica Ebbighausen had joined the Rutland Police Department May 23 on a part-time basis.

Ebbighausen was among the officers pursuing 20-year-old Tate Rheaume, who was accused of trying to break into an East Washington Street home, state police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., state police say Rheaume fled from a Rutland officer in his vehicle. Other units, including Ebbighausen, responded to assist.

Ebbighausen was driving with a supervising officer in the passenger seat when state police say Rheaume crossed the center line and hit her cruiser.

Police say the damage to both vehicles was "catastrophic." Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other Rutland officers and Rheaume were all hospitalized.

One officer was treated and released. The officer who was in Ebbighausen's vehicle remains hospitalized. Rheaume was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

State police say they are investigating the roles of impairment and speed in the crash and working to determine potential charges.

Police did not say if Rheaume had been charged with a crime.

