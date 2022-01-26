19-Year-Old Woman Injured in Melrose Home Invasion; Police Seek Suspect

A 19-year-old woman was hurt when a man came at her with a knife during a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to Melrose Police.

Police said it happened around 2:50 a.m. at a home on Lynde Street. The man allegedly broke into the home and demanded something from someone inside, which led to a fight. During that confrontation, a 19-year-old woman who lives in the home was injured with a knife on her neck, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening and she was not stabbed, according to police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The man is suspected in other crimes, including attempted car and house break-ins, in the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212.