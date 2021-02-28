Local

Malden

2-Alarm Malden Fire Displaces 6 Residents

All six people and two cats in the home made it out safely

By Nia Hamm and Alec Greaney

Malden fire
LLN

A 2-alarm fire in Malden displaced several residents in a three-story home early Sunday.

The blaze was knocked down before 5:30 a.m., but smoke continued to surround the building.

When fire officials arrived on the scene in Baldwin Street, they say they found flames shooting out of the top story windows. More crews were eventually called in to pull the roof off.

Local

MEDFORD 18 mins ago

22-Year-Old Struck, Killed in Mass. After Exiting Car on Highway: State Police

Malden Police 8 hours ago

Person Injured in Malden Hit-and-Run; Driver Arrested

The six people and two cats who lived in the home all made it out safely, according to officials, and there have not been any reports of injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Maldenfire2-alarm
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us