New Hampshire

2 Bronx men charged in New Hampshire for identity theft investigation

Both men are being held and are due in Hillsborough County Superior Court for an arraignment on Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

Hudson Police

Two men from the Bronx, New York, were arrested by police in New Hampshire on Saturday in an identity theft investigation.

Authorities in Hudson said the investigation circled around a resident's identity being used to fraudulently buy electronics. Fernando Jose Amador Dominguez and Henry Moises Olivero Linares are both facing charges, according to a news release from Hudson police.

Police got word from a local business on Saturday that Linares was trying to obtain the electronics, and when officers responded, he allegedly ran from the business and into a vehicle, the release said.

A short pursuit followed, with Dominguez allegedly behind the wheel, police said. They later got out of the vehicle and tried running off on foot, but police caught them, the department said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both men are being held and are due in Hillsborough County Superior Court for an arraignment on Tuesday.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 13 hours ago

Police cruiser struck by car in New Hampshire

car crash Dec 21

Authorities identify woman who died in car crash on I-293 in NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us