2 Bronx men charged in New Hampshire for identity theft investigation

Two men from the Bronx, New York, were arrested by police in New Hampshire on Saturday in an identity theft investigation.

Authorities in Hudson said the investigation circled around a resident's identity being used to fraudulently buy electronics. Fernando Jose Amador Dominguez and Henry Moises Olivero Linares are both facing charges, according to a news release from Hudson police.

Police got word from a local business on Saturday that Linares was trying to obtain the electronics, and when officers responded, he allegedly ran from the business and into a vehicle, the release said.

A short pursuit followed, with Dominguez allegedly behind the wheel, police said. They later got out of the vehicle and tried running off on foot, but police caught them, the department said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both men are being held and are due in Hillsborough County Superior Court for an arraignment on Tuesday.