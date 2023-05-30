2 Children Rescued From Sinking Canoe in Lake Champlain

Two children who were spotted clinging to a sinking canoe off the coast of Colchester, Vermont, were rescued by police Monday evening, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

The Colchester Police Department told the news outlet that its marine unit was patrolling Malletts Bay near Porter Point, when they noticed the two children holding on to the boat, which was almost underwater.

A police corporal pulled the children out.

The two children, who were in about nine feet of water, said that they left a nearby camp without adults there knowing. The canoe capsized because of the wind, and their life jackets weren't properly buckled.

Someone who saw the children being helped by the police officer brought them back to shore on his jet ski, where they were checked out and released back to camp by the Colchester Rescue Squad.