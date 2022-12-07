2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 20 in Charlton, Police Say

Two drivers died in a wrong-way crash on Massachusetts Route 20 Wednesday in Charlton, police said.

The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was towing a boat trailer, and temporarily closed the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Department of Transportation. The driver who survived wasn't injured.

The crash took place Wednesday morning near Carroll Hill Road. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead after being taken to UMass Medical Center, police said.

Footage showed a truck towing a speedboat, as well as a wrecked car.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

One driver is believed to have been going west in the eastbound lane of the highway, according to police.

They didn't release more details, including the names of the people who died — their families were being notified — or the types of vehicles involved.