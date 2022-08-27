Local

Massachusetts

2 Firefighters Injured in Plymouth Garage Fire

The Plymouth Fire Department was called to a Stafford Street home and found heavy fire in what they described as a detached garage/barn

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two firefighters were injured early Saturday morning while battling a garage blaze at a house in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Plymouth Fire Department was called to a Stafford Street home and found heavy fire in what they described as a detached garage/barn. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home just feet away.

According to the fire department, the two firefighters were taken to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center emergency room with minor injuries. During the fire, one of the neighbors who had come outside to see what was going on suffered a medical emergency. The person was treated on scene and then taken by ambulance to a local emergency room.

Fire officials described the garage as an "unfortunate loss" but commended the crews for protecting the residents' home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

