2 Hospitalized After Pickup Truck Crashes Car at Taunton Car Wash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Two people were hospitalized on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 after a pickup truck reversed and landed atop a car at a Taunton, Massachusetts car wash.
Scott Souza/Harry's Auto Wreckin

A woman narrowly escaped serious injury when she exited her car before a pickup truck reversed into her vehicle and crushed it at a Massachusetts car wash on Sunday.

WJAR reports the crash happened at about 2 p.m. at Prestige Car Wash in Taunton. The pickup truck can be seen in surveillance footage reversing into a self-service area and landing atop a red car.

Taunton Fire Deputy Chief Scott Dexter told WJAR that authorities believe the truck’s accelerator got stuck, causing the accident.

The woman in the car was reportedly able get out of the vehicle through the back seat with the help of her boyfriend. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the pickup truck was also hospitalized as a precaution.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

