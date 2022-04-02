2 Men Arrested for Assault and Trespassing in Tewksbury

Two men have been arrested and charged with assault and battery by Tewksbury Police following reports of property disturbance in a Holiday Inn in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Authorities said that police responded to reports of disturbance at 4 Highwood Dr., the Holiday Inn on Thursday and arrested two male suspects after violent behavior during confrontation while at the scene.

The two male perpetrators were later identified as Michael Hegna, 30 from 27 Raft Ave. Holbrook, New York and John Harrison, 30 from 12 Maplewood Ave., Seldon, New York.

According to police, the officers sent to the scene were attacked by Hegna while trying to deescalate the situation. Hegna was immediately arrested after assaulting two police officers by slamming the door on them. The other man with Hegna later identified as Harrison was placed into arrest after not cooperating with the investigation and was arrested for trespassing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Upon further investigation of the scene officers discovered a a folding knife used to damage the hotel room, said authorities .

Police said, Hegna was charged with 2 counts assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (door), vandalizing property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and threat to commit a crime , while Harrison was charged for trespassing.

Both Hegna and Harrison are set to appear at Lowell District Court on April 1, 2022.