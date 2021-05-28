2 Missing 91-Year-Old Men Sought in NH

Police in New Hampshire are searching for two 91-year-old men with dementia who were last seen Thursday night.

Richard McDanolds and Wayne McDanolds, both 91, of Haverhill were last seen around 10 p.m. in a red Chevrolet Aveo with New Hampshire plates reading "3976581," state police said. They were spotted on Mace Hill Road in Haverhill.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities did not say how the men were dressed when they were last seen or give a physical description, but state police released photos of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-223-4381.