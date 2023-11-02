Halloween

2 needles found in child's Halloween candy on Cape Cod, police say

"If your child was trick or treating in the downtown area of Sandwich, please be extra vigilant in checking your children's candy," the police department said on Facebook Thursday

Needles found in a child's Halloween candy in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Two needles were found in pieces of a boy's Halloween candy in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The 8-year-old's mother called local police, which are urging locals to inspect all candy that kids received while trick or treating in the Cape Cod town Tuesday night.

"If your child was trick or treating in the downtown area of Sandwich, please be extra vigilant in checking your children's candy," the department said in a Facebook post.

The boy reported finding the needle in a fun-size Snickers bar after noticing something sticking out of it while checking candy, police said. When he told his mother, she found a needle in a Twix candy bar as well, and called police late Wednesday night.

The family, who wasn't identified, went trick or treating around Main Street, police said.

No similar complaints have been received, police noted, but urged anyone who suspects that their child's candy was tampered with to call them at 508-888-1212.

