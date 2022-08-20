2 People Injured in Cambridge Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left at least two people injured in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambridge police responded to the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a series of gunshots.

One victim suffered serious injuries, according to police. The other victim is believed to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police did not provide any suspect information or say what they believe led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300, or the department's anonymous hotline at 617-349-3370.

There's an active police presence in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.