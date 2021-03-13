2 People Stabbed at Boston's Bell in Hand Tavern

Two people were stabbed late Saturday night at a Boston bar near Faneuil Hall.

Boston police received a call at 10:05 p.m. for a reported stabbing at 45 Union Street, which is the address for the Bell in Hand Tavern.

It's unclear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the bar.

Police say both victims are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There was no word from police Saturday night on a possible suspect, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.