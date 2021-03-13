Local

2 People Stabbed at Boston's Bell in Hand Tavern

It's unclear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the bar.

Two people were stabbed late Saturday night at a Boston bar near Faneuil Hall.

Boston police received a call at 10:05 p.m. for a reported stabbing at 45 Union Street, which is the address for the Bell in Hand Tavern.

Police say both victims are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

There was no word from police Saturday night on a possible suspect, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

