Two people were shot Tuesday night in South Boston, according to police.

The shooting took place on Orton Marotta Way. Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m.

One of the victims suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. The other victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The Boston Police Department did not have any immediate word on any arrests.