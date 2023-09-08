2 taken to hospital after tree crashes into home in Andover

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a tree came crashing down on their home in Andover, Massachusetts.

In a neighborhood on Powers Road, a tree came crashing into a home. The victims' daughter said it hit a living room area of their home, where her parents often sit, but thankfully they weren't in their usual spot. Though they were taken to the hospital to get checked out, she believes they escaped more serious injury.

"It happened so fast and I watched it happen so visually. I saw it...t it was cracks and crashes and things like that. So very scary," she told NBC10 Boston.

MEMA reports that power is out for 79% of the town, as of 6:24 p.m. At least two homes were hit by falling trees, and power lines were ripped from others. Many roads are currently impassable.

Other communities are also reporting extensive damage from the storms, which sent trees toppling and power lines falling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.