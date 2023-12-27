police search

Police search near Blue Hills Reservation for suspects in armed incidents

Canton police said to expect a heavy police presence in the area of Route 138 and Green Street and state troopers were using police dogs to search the area

By Asher Klein

Police involved in a search for two carjacking suspects in the area of Milton and Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
Police are looking for two people, believed to be armed, near an edge of the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton and Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The police search stems from a carjacking that took place in Green Street on Milton, according to Canton police, who said they were helping with the search near the intersection of Green Street, which travels into Canton, and Route 138.

The intersection is near the Blue Hills Ski Area. Canton police said to expect a heavy police presence in the area, and police cruisers were seen along Route 138.

More details about the carjacking and police search weren't immediately available, though police said a suspect displayed a gun at some point.

State troopers were using police dogs to search the area after a vehicle, which had been chased by Randolph police, was found on Brush Hill Road, the agency said.

The people being sought were wanted over an incident that took place Tuesday night — state police didn't share more information about that incident.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

