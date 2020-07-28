Two white sharks, also known as great white sharks, were seen off Nauset Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sharktivity App, temporarily closing the water for the second time in the day.

Swimmers at the Cape Cod beach were ordered out of the water about 2 p.m., after the pair of sharks were sighted. They'll be allowed back in the water after an hour, if sharks aren't seen in the meantime, following local protocol.

The Sharktivity app is run by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in partnership with officials working in the area.

Sharks are a common sight off Cape Cod in summer and early fall. In fact, a white shark was seen eating a seal about 20 yards from Nauset Beach at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, closing the beach until 1 p.m.

White sharks prey on seals, but can also attack humans. A white shark killed a woman Monday in Maine, and a man in Cape Cod in 2018, though shark attacks are rare in both states.