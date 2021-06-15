Local

fire

3 Adults, 3 Children Displaced After Dorchester Fire

No one was injured in a fire that broke out at 61 Shepton Street in Dorchester Monday night

By Mary Markos

Boston Fire Department

Three adults and three children are displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester Monday night.

The fire broke out around 11:15 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department, and traveled from the first floor to the third at 61 Shepton Street. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Damages to the two-and-a-half story building are estimated at $275,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene to help the displaced people find housing. No further information was immediately available.

At approximately 11:15 pm on fire in the ceiling on the first floor traveling to the 3rd floor at 61 Shepton St. Dor . This is a occupied 2 1/2 story building. All residents safely evacuated. A 2nd alarm has been ordered.

Local

Weather 2 hours ago

Scattered Storms With Torrential Rain, Strong Wind Gusts Tuesday

Southwest Airlines 4 hours ago

Southwest Service Resumes After Bug in Weather-Data System Grounds Flights

This article tagged under:

firedorchesterBoston Fire Departmentdisplaced
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us