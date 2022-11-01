$3 Billion in Excess Taxes Heading Back to Mass. Taxpayers Starting Tuesday

As Massachusetts consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter, some people will get some much-needed relief in the form of tax refunds.

People could be seeing the money as soon as Tuesday, as more than $3 billion goes back to Bay State taxpayers.

The state is giving people up to about 14% back of what they owed in state personal income tax last year, which will be given either by direct deposit or a check sent in the mail.

The state has billions of dollars in excess tax revenue to pay back.

About 3 million people will get one of those refunds, but to qualify, you must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before Oct. 17 of this year. The money will be distributed on a rolling basis through Dec. 15.

As an example, a person who made $50,000 last year, and paid the state back $2,500, could get about $350 back.

This is only the second time this has happened, since the law passed in 1986.

It's called Chapter 62-F, and it requires the Department of Revenue issue a credit to taxpayers, if the total tax revenues exceeds an annual cap that's tied to wage and salary growth.

You can use this website to get an estimate of how much money you could get back in the return.