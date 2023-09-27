Maine

3 people arrested for 2017 Maine murder

Maine State Police announced on Thursday that three people were arrested in connection to the murder.

Maine State Police

Police announced that three people were arrested in connection to a murder the occurred in 2017 in Whitneyville, Maine.

The people arrested were identified by authorities as 33-year-old Justin Matthews, 27-year-old Leanza Boney and 27-year-old Basilio Liranzo.

They were arrested in connection to the murder of 48-year-old Wayne Foss, whose body was discovered in a structure fire, police say.

Foss's death was ruled a homicide according to the autopsy from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The three people are accused of murder, arson and robbery.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us