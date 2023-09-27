3 people arrested for 2017 Maine murder

Police announced that three people were arrested in connection to a murder the occurred in 2017 in Whitneyville, Maine.

The people arrested were identified by authorities as 33-year-old Justin Matthews, 27-year-old Leanza Boney and 27-year-old Basilio Liranzo.

They were arrested in connection to the murder of 48-year-old Wayne Foss, whose body was discovered in a structure fire, police say.

Foss's death was ruled a homicide according to the autopsy from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The three people are accused of murder, arson and robbery.