Local

3 Puppies Stolen From Outside Vermont Home: Police

Police have still not found the third puppy, and officers aren't sure of its whereabouts

By Matt Fortin

Vermont State Police

Three six-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure at someone's Coventry, Vt. home, according to Vermont State Police.

Police were told Monday by the owners that three German Shepard/Black and Tan Coonhound mixed puppies were taken from the outdoor area July 25, according to a news release.

Officers found two of the puppies in Newport Center, Vt., before citing Tamieka Demo for larceny, according to the release.

Police have still not found the third puppy, and officers aren't sure of its whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Vermont News

first responders 16 hours ago

Amid Workforce Shortages, Vermont EMS Academy to Offer Training & Outreach

Vermont Jul 29

Vermont Reports 1st Monkeypox Case

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us