3 Stranded Dolphins Rescued on Cape Cod Beach

Three dolphins were stranded on a Cape Cod beach Tuesday morning and needed to be rescued.

The dolphins stranded around 7:30 a.m. at Chipman's Cove in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

Crews from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) were able to get the dolphins out of the water. They released them back into deeper water in Provincetown at Herring Cove Beach later in the day.

Video from the scene showed the dolphins swimming out toward the ocean.

March has been a busy month for strandings, according to the IFAW. They have responded to about 45 this month. They say winter is always busier for strandings because tides and Wellfleet Harbor frequently disorient animals.

Anyone who sees a stranded animal is asked to call the IFAW at 508-743-9548 or visit their website.