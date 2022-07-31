3 Teenagers Shot Outside House Party in Dorchester

Three teenagers were shot after a house party turned violent in Dorchester on Saturday. Boston police said they are expected to survive.

According to police, calls came in for a large fight after the party was broken up on Dakota Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who'd been shot.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to area hospitals after Boston Police responded. Both male victims were transported via EMS to hospitals, while the girl was taken to a hospital by family members, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, according to police. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, police said.