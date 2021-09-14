3 Teens Charged With Setting Fatal Lewiston Fire

Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly setting a fire at a Lewiston, Maine, apartment building over the weekend that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man.

Authorities announced Tuesday that two 13 year olds and a 14 year old had been taken into custody on arson charges. They were transported to the Long Creek Correctional Facility, a youth prison located in South Portland.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a six story apartment building at 226 Blake St. in Lewiston around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. Numerous area fire departments also responded to provide mutual aid.

The building was evacuated, but 70-year-old Felicien Betu was trapped in an apartment on the sixth floor. As emergency personnel were attempting to reach him, he jumped from a window in an attempt to escape the flames and died.

Over 50 people were displaced as a result of the fire, and the Red Cross is working to help find them shelter.

The apartment building was a total loss.