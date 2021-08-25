Local

3 Vermont Prison Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

No word on if the inmates were vaccinated

Three prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vermont Department of Corrections said.

In tests conducted Monday and Tuesday on new arrivals, the department found two cases among incarcerated individuals at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and one at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

Two staff members at the St. Albans prison were identified as close contacts and will be monitored for symptoms but are not quarantined because they have been vaccinated.

They were the first positive cases at the St. Albans prison since March and the first at the St. Johnsbury prison since May.

On Monday, the department reported that two staff members at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Scott announced that state employees who work with vulnerable populations, including correctional staff, would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing for the virus.

