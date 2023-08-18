'30 seconds of hell': Radar-confirmed tornado causes widespread damage in Rhode Island

A radar-confirmed tornado was reported in Johnston and Scituate, Rhode Island, on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said it will be out surveying some of the affected areas on Friday afternoon, between Mansfield, Massachusetts, and Scituate, Rhode Island. They are hoping to have findings available later in the day.

Other parts of New England also saw thunderstorms or were under flood watches as the storms moved through.

Johnston, Rhode Island, Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. said in a post on X that he believed a tornado had touched down near Intersate 295 in the area of Greenville Avenue. He said the Johnston Fire Department responded to a report that a car was lifted 10-15 feet in the air. The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with back and neck injuries, the fire department told WJAR.

Extensive damage was reported in the area of Peck Hill Road in Johnston near the Scituate line, he said, among other areas.

Flooding and tree damage was reported in Lincoln, North Providence and Scituate as well.

"About 30 seconds of hell, that's what it was," Scituate resident Devin O'Leary said. "It got dead silent and then all of a sudden the house was shaking. Fortunately enough, I have three boys, my mother was here watching them while I was working and were fortunate enough to get them in the basement and everybody was safe.

"The minute I got outside, mass tree destruction everywhere," Scituate resident Meryl Brousseau added. "My neighbor's roof was off completely, my neighbor's chicken coop was completely destroyed, so it was very, very crazy out there and very scary."

Over 7,000 customers lost power at the height of the storms, according to Rhode Island Energy.