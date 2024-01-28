33-year-old Brockton man arrested in armed robberies at CVS, McDonald's

Brockton police said the man is wanted in connection with at least three robberies over the past two weeks

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man has been arrested in connection to several armed robberies in Brockton, Massachusetts, over the past two weeks.

Brockton police say they were alerted on Saturday by Braintree police about an armed robbery at a CVS there. That tip led investigators to a 33-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with at least three robberies in Brockton, including the McDonald's on Montello Street, Seasons Gas Station on Belmont Street, and CVS on Centre Street.

Police are also investigating whether the man was responsible for the armed robbery at Cumberland Farms on Crescent Street on Jan. 22.

The man, whose name was not released, was found in Brockton on Saturday and taken into custody, police said. He's facing several charges and is due in court on Monday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us