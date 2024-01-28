33-year-old Brockton man arrested in armed robberies at CVS, McDonald's

A man has been arrested in connection to several armed robberies in Brockton, Massachusetts, over the past two weeks.

Brockton police say they were alerted on Saturday by Braintree police about an armed robbery at a CVS there. That tip led investigators to a 33-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with at least three robberies in Brockton, including the McDonald's on Montello Street, Seasons Gas Station on Belmont Street, and CVS on Centre Street.

Police are also investigating whether the man was responsible for the armed robbery at Cumberland Farms on Crescent Street on Jan. 22.

The man, whose name was not released, was found in Brockton on Saturday and taken into custody, police said. He's facing several charges and is due in court on Monday.