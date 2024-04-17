Rhode Island

3rd lane opening ahead of time on westbound side of Washington Bridge

The McKee administration has yet to share the forensic analysis of the bridge

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

The westbound lane shift on the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island, is happening ahead of time, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

A third lane was initially opening on Interstate 195 west on Monday, but it will now take place Friday night.

The Department of Transportation added a third lane on the eastbound direction last week, which caused traffic congestion. Director Peter Alviti says he hopes to avoid that on the westbound side.

Crashes have tripled on the Washington Bridge in the last three months, WJAR reported, citing Gov. Dan McKee.

The McKee administration has yet to share the forensic analysis of the bridge.

The westbound side of the bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components."

Last month, McKee announced that the westbound span of the bridge must be replaced.

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

