Inmate dies hours after being committed to a correctional facility in Rhode Island

This marks the second death of an inmate committed to the Cranston facility since Friday.

By Laney Broussard

A woman died just hours after being committed to the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

J.R. Ventura, the chief of information of public relations and public information officer, said staff members had gone to check on the woman who was found unresponsive with “very faint vital signs.”

“The Officers and medical staff continued life-saving measures until the arrival of Cranston Fire, who then rushed the inmate to Kent Hospital,” said Ventura.

The woman, who is not being identified at this time, died at Kent Hospital shortly after being admitted.

This marks the second death at a Rhode Island correctional facility since Friday, when a man collapsed while playing basketball at the maximum-security facility. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died.

Neither inmate was immediately identified.

The Rhode Island State Police and the Department of Corrections Investigative Unit are currently investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

