4 arrested after fight breaks out at high school basketball game in RI

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

Two adults and two youths were arrested after a fight broke out during a basketball game at a high school in Providence, Rhode Island, this week, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fight happened Thursday night at Mount Pleasant High School.

A gun was confiscated from inside the school, WJAR reported. It wasn't immediately known where that gun came from.

Witnesses told WJAR that the fight broke out during halftime.

Video obtained by WJAR showed at least two fights on the gym floor. On one occasion, a male is seen being attacked by three other males, while police tried to break it up, according to WJAR.

After the fight, the game continued without a crowd.

"We are aware that there was an incident between adult and student spectators this evening during the Mount Pleasant versus Narragansett basketball game at Mount Pleasant High School," the Providence Public School District told WJAR in statement.

The fight is under investigation.

