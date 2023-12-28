Rhode Island

RI woman accused of stabbing roommate over tattoo

A woman in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was accused of stabbing her roommate this week over a tattoo, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident happened on Lonsdale Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, officers found a woman with serious cuts to her arm, WJAR reported. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Glenda Requena Rosario, was arrested at the scene.

Requena Rosario and the victim lived in the same home, WJAR reported, citing police.

"The incident stemmed from the suspect getting a tattoo from the victim's boyfriend, which led to a feud between the two women," police wrote in part in a release to WJAR. "The victim and suspect also had been roommates recently."

The 41-year-old was charged with domestic violence, felony assault and battery, domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

She was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. It's unclear if she had an attorney.

