Woman found shot and killed in her RI home, police say

A woman was found shot and killed in her North Providence, Rhode Island, home this week, according to WJAR-TV.

A family member of the 63-year-old woman called 911 at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to North Providence police.

The man who called said he hadn't heard from the victim since Thanksgiving, WJAR-TV reported.

He then went to the woman's home on Centredale Avenue and found her facedown on a couch, according to WJAR-TV. He then called police.

The woman's name wasn't immediately released, and it's unclear at this time when she was shot to death.

"It's awful. I mean, it's something I never experienced before," Giuseppe Moretta, a neighbor, told WJAR-TV. "She was always alone. Never had any company. Never saw a car there."

This was an isolated incident and ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

No arrests have been made.