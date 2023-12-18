4 charged in high-tech nationwide theft ring targeting Asians, feds say

Four people were charged in connection to a multi-state theft ring that targeted homes of Asian descent, according to federal prosecutors.

Mohammed Islam, 29, of Stamford, Connecticut; Jorge Andres Cardenas Murillo, 30, of College Point, New York; Yoel Andres Barrera Garrido, 20, of Woodside, New York; and Tania Valentina Espitia Cuellar, 24, allegedly "identified" and "surveilled" their victims at their homes and businesses, which included Asian restaurants and nail salons, said U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha.

The suspects then carried out "well-planned" burglaries at homes in eight states, including in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, said Cunha. They would target large sums of money, jewelry and credit and debit cards, said prosecutors.

In one of the incidents, the suspects allegedly stole about $500,000 worth of property and cash from a home in Florida, said Cunha.

Aside from closely monitoring their victims, the suspects would use drones and GPS trackers that were placed on cars to track the victim's movement and check the times they were away from their homes, said Cunha.

The drones, prosecutors said, were also used to lookout for police activity. They said the suspects also had a gateway car and driver ready while they broke into the homes.

The four suspects were each charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, said Cunha.

Islam, Cardenas Murillo and Barrera Garrido were also charged with two counts of attempt to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, said prosecutors. Islam was charged with a fourth count of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the incidents with the help of police in Framingham and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Gorham, New Hampshire, Smithfield and Warwick, Rhode Island and other agencies from different states, said Cunha.