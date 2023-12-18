Intense storm makes for messy commute, causes damage across Mass.

The storm that's hitting New England with heavy rain and strong winds could lead to a messy Monday morning commute.

As the wind intensifies, the potential for an accident increases, so if you have to hit the road, do so slowly and be mindful of how other drivers are reacting to the road conditions.

It hasn't stopped raining since Sunday night and water accumulation has been spotted, especially flooding in low-lying areas: road shoulders, under bridges and overpasses.

The traffic in the Allston area was backed up all the way to Brighton and parts of Newton Monday morning because of both the rush hour and an accident.

A tractor-trailer rolled over Sunday night in Boston on Interstate 90 east near exit 131, reported the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. It causes traffic to be reduced to one lane and cleanup is still ongoing Monday morning, said MassDOT.

It's unclear how much weather was a factor in the crash.

In Reading, MassDOT said a rollover crash on Interstate 95 south at exit 56 closed two lanes. Drivers were told to expect delays in that area.

A tree was reported down on I-95 south in Foxborough as well, closing two lanes.

And trees were down on Route 110 in Haverhill, blocking traffic in both directions. Another tree took down powere lines on Route 125 at Wood Lane in North Andover.

Roadway flooding was reported on Route 67 in Warren, resulting in detours.

Damage reports are already starting to roll in.

In South Boston, a tree fell on a home on F Street. The home was damaged, but no one was injured.

In Upton, a tree fell on some power lines and a passing vehicle earlier Monday morning, closing a portion of Mendon Street. No injuries were reported.

And in Lynnfield, a fallen tree crused three vehicles and damaged part of a house.