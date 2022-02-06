Local

South Boston

4 Displaced in South Boston House Fire

A man reportedly told neighbors that his shirt had caught on fire while cooking and subsequently caught the rest of the house on fire

By Parker Pence, Lara Salahi and Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a home in South Boston Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to the home on National Street shortly after 8p.m.

A man reportedly told neighbors that his shirt had caught on fire while cooking and subsequently caught the rest of the house on fire.

"I was told by my roommate who was in the house, and I was actually away, but they said we had to evacuated because the neighbors' was up in flames," a neighbor told NBC 10 Boston.

Icy conditions, a narrow street, overhead wires and frozen hydrants complicated the job of extinguishing the flames, fire officials said.

“They had three, three hose lines run off their pump. Originally their hydrant was frozen but they kept working it and eventually they got water to flow,” said Deputy Chief Brian Tully.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

“The companies did a great job, which you can tell, with the ice storm and the cold weather and being on a hill, they made an aggressive attack.”

The department estimates the damages at $350,000.

This article tagged under:

South BostonMassachusettsBostonBoston Fire Departmenthouse fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us