4 Displaced in South Boston House Fire

Four people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a home in South Boston Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to the home on National Street shortly after 8p.m.

A man reportedly told neighbors that his shirt had caught on fire while cooking and subsequently caught the rest of the house on fire.

"I was told by my roommate who was in the house, and I was actually away, but they said we had to evacuated because the neighbors' was up in flames," a neighbor told NBC 10 Boston.

Icy conditions, a narrow street, overhead wires and frozen hydrants complicated the job of extinguishing the flames, fire officials said.

“They had three, three hose lines run off their pump. Originally their hydrant was frozen but they kept working it and eventually they got water to flow,” said Deputy Chief Brian Tully.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Heavy fire knocked down , companies were able to contain the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Great job by all Having dealing with tight conditions and overhead wires icy conditions on a hill. pic.twitter.com/29CtTvn9JZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 6, 2022

“The companies did a great job, which you can tell, with the ice storm and the cold weather and being on a hill, they made an aggressive attack.”

The department estimates the damages at $350,000.