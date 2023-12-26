4 children hurt when van crashes into YMCA in Foxborough

Four children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a van crashed into a YMCA building in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Police said the four suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle smashed through the building on Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Officials did not immediately confirm the exact ages of the victims.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Investigators from the Foxborough Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are on scene investigating. The Foxborough Building Commissioner was also called in to check on the safety of the structure.

This is a breaking story. More details will be provided when they come into the newsroom.