4-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Pool

A mother called for help after her young child was pulled from a pool in Shirley

By John Moroney

A couple of passersby gave CPR to a four-year-old boy who was found in an above ground pool Monday.

The mother of the boy found in him in the water at their home on Lawton Road in Shirley around 4:30 p.m. and ran to the road yelling for help. A woman began giving him CPR and later told police she had only seen it done in the movies.

Shortly after, an off-duty fire chief from Acton who was driving home stopped to help. The Acton Fire Chief used an AED, Ambu-Bag and suctioned water out of the child's mouth until the Shirley Fire Department, EMS and police arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later flown to one in Boston. No word on his condition this morning.

