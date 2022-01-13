Local

Hospitals

422 Staff at Vermont Hospital Out for COVID-Related Reasons

An emergency staffing plan is in place to send staff to "areas of highest need," the hospital said.

Medical equipment
StoryBlocks

Vermont’s largest hospital, the University of Vermont Medical Center, is operating under an emergency staffing plan because 422 staff members are out of work for COVID-19 related reasons.

Staff will be sent "to areas of highest need," the hospital said in a news release on Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The emergency staffing plan is expected to last for several weeks and services at outpatient clinics may need to be "adjusted," the hospital said.

Chief Nursing Officer Peg Gagne said in a statement that staff has been extremely dedicated throughout the entire pandemic and will continue to work together to provide needed care "in the face of yet another challenge.

"That said, it has been a long haul, and we have asked a lot from each of them — they are tired, and like all of us, want this to be over," she said.

She urged people to please get vaccinated, wear a mask, and get tested when necessary.

More Vermont News

Vermont 19 hours ago

Future Floods Could Cost Vermont Over $5.2B in Damages, New Study Finds

COVID testing Jan 11

Pilot Program in Vt. Will Offer Home Delivery of COVID-19 Test Kits

workforce development Jan 10

Could Career, Technical Education Help Reverse Workforce Declines in Vt.?

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hospitalscoronavirushealth care workersUniversity of Vermont Medical Centerstaffing shortages
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us