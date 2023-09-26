6 boys from Rhode Island arrested after Mansfield car break-ins

Six boys were arrested by police in Mansfield, Massachusetts, after authorities there said they were suspected of breaking into cars during the early morning hours on Monday.

Authorities got a 911 call from someone on Church Street after 3 a.m. Monday, saying that someone was trying to break into cars, and when Mansfield police responded, they said they saw a group of people running around Brook Street.

Police established a perimeter in the area as they worked to catch the suspects who were believed to be in the backyards and woods in the area; at around 4:45 a.m. an officer pulled over a car with four suspects in it, who were wet and all covered in mud.

Also during this period, police said they recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

When people started waking up at around 6 a.m., they started to call police saying that their cars were broken into and some of their belongings were missing. Items were found strewn throughout the area, police said.

At around 7 a.m., someone called 911 reporting another attempted car break in.

Then, at around 10:40 a.m., someone else called in a report of two people running through backyards in the Glen Street area. Police said they caught two more suspects on Willis Street.

The six juveniles will face multiple charges, including breaking an entering into a motor vehicle, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and unlicensed operation.

The suspects are all from Rhode Island.

Police urged people who parked their car in that area to check it, if they haven't already, and to report to police if they were also impacted by the string of break ins. Anyone with surveillance footage or other information has been asked to contact Mansfield police.

The streets mentioned by police are all located on the southeast side of the town center area.