8 on task force resign over Boston schools' English learning plan

More than half of Boston Public Schools' English Learners Task Force have resigned in protest over a plan to place students who are learning to speak English into general education classrooms where English is the primary language, they said Tuesday.

Those students will still receive English as a Second Language, or ESL, services but will not have access to instruction in their native language in core subjects, the group of eight task force members said in a letter to BPS administrators and shared with NBC10 Boston.

That plan marks "a clear move away from expanding access to instruction in the students' native languages and highlights a fundamental divide between EL Task Force leaders and BPS leaders that we no longer feel can be bridged," the task force members wrote in their letter on Tuesday.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment on the resignations, which includes co-chair Suzanne Lee, the former principal of Boston's Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

The English Language Learner Task Force was created in 2009 to guide administrators on how to educate students who don't speak English at home. It had 14 members as of September 2022.