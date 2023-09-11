84-year-old man missing from Hopkinton assisted living facility

Police and firefighters are searching for an 84-year-old man reported missing from an assisted living facility in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police say Jim Noon, 84, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at The Communities at Golden Pond assisted living facility on W. Main Street. He is 5-foot-7 and was believed to be wearing khakis, a windbreaker and a Boston Red Sox ball cap.

Noon has health conditions, according to police, and he may be disoriented or confused. He is likely on foot, and police have been searching the area for him since Sunday.

Anyone with information or who thinks they spot noon is asked to call 911 or Hopkinton police at 508-497-3401.