8th Coronavirus Death Tied to Wedding in Maine

A single event on Aug. 7 is linked to outbreaks in at least two other locations, with more than 270 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths

By David Sharp, Associated Press

An eighth death has been linked to a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a wedding and reception in the northern part of Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that the man who died was in his 80s and from Somerset County.

The wedding at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket and reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on Aug. 7 is linked to more than 270 cases of COVID-19, including in an outbreak at a nursing home in Madison and a jail.

The Maine CDC said Saturday that the number of deaths related to an outbreak at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison is now seven.

