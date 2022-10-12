Influential Boston Educator, 91, Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park, Family Says

The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park is a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police.

While police didn't give the woman's identity, her sister identified her as Jean McGuire, a former Boston School Committee member — the first Black woman elected to the panel — and the head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, program for decades.

The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m.

No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for a suspect.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 91-year-old victim is in the hospital in stable condition. It’s unclear what the motive for this stabbing may have been— and whether it was targeted or random, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this stabbing is asked to call police.

McGuire served as the executive director of METCO, which aims to increase racial diversity in Massachusetts by allowing students to attend schools outside their districts, for 43 years, from 1973 to 2016.

McGuire "was known as a fierce advocate for METCO students, who generally received better educational opportunity through their participation, but at times also faced racism, violence, and isolation in overwhelmingly white suburban spaces," according to Northeastern University's John D. O’Bryant African American Institute.