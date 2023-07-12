Local

94-year-old man drowns on Cape Cod, authorities say

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office says 94-year-old William Leavitt was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water in Dennis, Massachusetts

A 94-year-old man drowned Wednesday afternoon on Cape Cod, according to officials.

The incident happened in the area of Port Way and Starboard Way, which are connected by Surfside Road in Dennis, Massachusetts. Police and fire crews responded around 5:45 p.m., the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said.

First responders pulled the victim, William Leavitt of West Dennis, out of the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, the district attorney's office noted.

