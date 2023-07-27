Local

Lexington

A boa constrictor is on the loose in this Greater Boston town

Lexington's animal control officer and Mass Wildlife will be out looking for the snake on Thursday

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boa constrictor snake seems to be on the loose in the Greater Boston community of Lexington, Massachusetts.

Police in the town took to Facebook on Wednesday night to share a photo they got from a resident, showing the boa constrictor in the Center area of town behind the CVS. Officers said that the snake was described as being docile, and is probably a pet that escaped or was released.

The snake is not believed to be a threat, but anyone who may come across it should not touch or approach it — instead, you're asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The town's animal control officer is working with Mass Wildlife on the case, and both will be looking for the snake on Thursday in an effort to capture it.

More Lexington news

water safety Jul 8

Boy Scout from Lexington, Mass., among 3 dead in NH water incidents Friday

Massachusetts Jul 6

‘Hero wanted': Man who gave kidney to wife leads search for new donor

This article tagged under:

Lexington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us