A Man Allegedly Stole a $3,000 Saxophone; Police Ask for Help Finding Him

The incident happened on Oct. 29 at the MBTA's Fields Corner station, according to MBTA Transit Police

By Claudia Chiappa

MBTA transit police

An unidentified man allegedly stole a $3,000 worth saxophone from a young student at an MBTA station last month and police are asking for help finding him.

The incident happened on Oct. 29 at the MBTA's Fields Corner station, according to MBTA Transit Police. A 16-year-old girl who is a student at Boston Public Schools, placed her school saxophone on a bench on the outbound platform around 12:45 p.m. The suspect, an unknown adult man, then allegedly stole it and left the station.

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying the man.

