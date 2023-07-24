Boston

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester stabbing

The incident occurred around noon Monday in the area of 6 Hartford St.

By Marc Fortier

Police say a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

Boston police said the call came in shortly after noon Monday for a person stabbed in the area of 6 Hartford St. Authorities said the person's injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Homicide detectives are responsing to the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

