Car and Train Collide on Tracks in Abington

A car and an MBTA Commuter Rail train have collided on the tracks in Abington, Massachusetts, causing delays for the MBTA's Kingston Line.

The heavily damaged car can be seen right off the tracks near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Birch Street. Officials have not released any details of any injuries or exactly what led up to the crash.

This is an intersection that has seen several crashes in recent years, including one less than a year ago when an Abington high school senior was hit by a train as she tried to cross the tracks on foot.

Town leaders have been working to improve safety at this intersection.

This is an intersection with two gates that come down as a train approaches. City leaders have been calling for four gates to prevent drivers from going around those arms as they come down.

There are significant delays on the Kington line.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.