Active Police Investigation After Shots Fired in Brockton

A number of investigators could be seen canvassing the area on Belmont Avenue late Saturday night

By Malcolm Johnson

There is an active police investigation underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after police responded to a report of shots fired.

Brockton police responded to Belmont Avenue late Saturday night, and the majority of their attention was on a home located at 117 Belmont Avenue.

A number of evidence markers are littering the roadway, with more than 15 visible.

Investigators could be seen canvassing the area with their flashlights in both the front yard and driveway of the home. 

Some of the investigation was also centered around a BMW parked just behind some trees in the yard.

There's a very large crime scene, with several blocks of Belmont Avenue shut down for the investigation, but it's unclear at this time if anybody was injured.

NBC10 Boston has been unable to confirm whether anybody was struck.

Brockton police were not able to confirm Saturday night if there are any victims or suspects.

This is a developing story

