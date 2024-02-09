Adam Montgomery trial Day 2 recap: What we learned from Harmony Montgomery's stepmom's testimony

Editor’s note: Some of the details described in the story below may be disturbing for readers.

The estranged wife of Adam Montgomery offered chilling testimony on the second day of his trial in the murder of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Kayla Montgomery, who faces legal woes of her own, recounted disturbing details about how her stepdaughter died.

Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, took the stand as a key witness in the murder trial of her husband, Adam Montgomery. She detailed how, to her recollection, Adam beat his daughter Harmony to death. (NOTE: The details described in the testimony are graphic and may be disturbing.)

Appearing under a plea agreement, the 33-year-old woman said her husband became increasingly angry with Harmony's bathroom accidents. On Dec. 7, 2019, the young girl wet herself in the vehicle the family was living in when the couple went to methadone clinic.

"When Adam came back to the vehicle, he could smell urine, and he started yelling at Harmony, and kept hitting her in the head," she testified.

She says the assault only became more vicious as the family drove to Burger King.

"I put my arm up and said to stop, but he looked at me, and he gave me this look that was, like, evil," Kayla Montgomery said in court.

She says the couple only realized Harmony was dead when the car broke down after they had stopped to do drugs.

"He, like, folded her in half and put her in the duffel bag," she said through tears.

After the youngster died, Kayla Montgomery says the family moved in with her mother, keeping the child's body in a cooler. They then went to a family shelter, where her body was placed in the ceiling, she says. Next, they were in an apartment in Manchester, where Adam Montgomery is accused of trying to dismember the remains, which have never been found.

She says she never said anything because Adam Montgomery threatened to kill her.

"And nobody would be able to find me," Kayla Montgomery testified.

The day in court ended early after Kayla Montgomery complained of a migraine. Attorneys for Adam Montgomery, who was not in court Friday, spent the afternoon trying to discredit her story, arguing that she's lying and is the one responsible for Harmony's death.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.